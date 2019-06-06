Motorcycle rider killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcycle rider is dead following a fiery crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened at 9 p.m. around County Road 484 and Marion Oaks Manor in Marion County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Carlos Infantes, 27, was riding a Honda motorcycle east on CR-484 just west of Marion Oaks Manor while Beth Hoover,34, was driving a Ford pickup truck west on CR-484 in the left turn lane, toward Infantes.

Infantes was traveling at a high rate of speed, authorities said. Hoover began to make a left turn onto Marion Oaks Manor and clipped Infantes with the front of her truck as he sped by.

After the crash, both the truck and motorcycle caught fire, officials said.

Infantes was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.

Troopers have not confirmed if Hoover will be charged after the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.