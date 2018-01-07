Eustis man, 36, dies after being thrown off motorcycle, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old Lake County man died Sunday after he was thrown off a motorcycle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Tom Williams, of Eustis, was riding west on County Road 46A near Red Tail Boulevard at 1:15 a.m. when the motorcycle veered off the road.

Williams was thrown off the motorcycle and hit a guardrail, according to the crash report.

Troopers said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. It was unknown whether he was wearing a helmet, the report said.

The crash is still being investigated, according to the Highway Patrol.

