Motorcyclist dead, 2 others hurt in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead and two other people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:05 p.m. near County Road 48 and County Road 33.

Troopers said a Hyundai vehicle was heading west on CR-48 and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading south on CR-33.

The Hyundai vehicle made a left turn to travel south on CR-33. Troopers said the front of the motorcycle struck right front of the Hyundai vehicle.

Which vehicle had the green light remains under investigation, troopers said.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead, and a passenger on the motorcycle was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the FHP report. The driver of the Hyundai vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

