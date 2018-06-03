Motorcyclist dead after crash on SR 429 in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday evening on State Road 429 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on SR 429 near mile marker 3.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was heading south on SR 429.

Witnesses told troopers that the motorcycle was abruptly changing lanes, according to the FHP report.

Troopers said the motorcycle traveled into the median for an unknown reason and overturned.

The operator of the motorcycle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the report.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.