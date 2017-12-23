Motorcyclist dead after Florida Turnpike crash involving several vehicles, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving several vehicles Saturday morning in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 288.

Troopers said several vehicles were heading south on the Florida Turnpike approaching the toll plaza at mile marker 288.

Five vehicles were in stop-and-go traffic. Troopers said as a Ford pickup approached the traffic, the driver failed to stop.

The front of the pickup struck the left rear of a Nissan Murano and a Honda motorcycle, troopers said. A chain-reaction crash then occurred with a motor home, Chevrolet Cruze and Hyundai Santa Fe.

Troopers said the rider of the motorcycle died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

