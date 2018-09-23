Motorcyclist dead after Saturday night crash in Lake County, troopers say

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car Saturday night, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim, Cory Negron Lopez, was 30 years old and from Haines City.

The crash occurred at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Avenida Cuarta and U.S. 27 in Lake County. Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic was stopped in the eastbound lane of Avenida Cuarta, while Lopez was traveling south on U.S. 27.

The crash report states that the driver of the Sonic made a right turn onto U.S. 27 into Lopez's path. Lopez struck the front of the Sonic, according to the report.

The driver and passenger of the Sonic were not injured. Troopers said Lopez was taken to Four Corners Hospital, where he died.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.