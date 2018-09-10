Motorcyclist killed after slamming into car on Hiawassee Road, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed after the motorcycle he was on slammed into the side of a car Sunday just before 5 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Jasmine Sevallo, 27, was pulling out of a driveway on Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road when the motorcyclist, who was only identified as a male, crashed into the side of her car.

Troopers said the motorcyclist later died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

