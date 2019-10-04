Motorcyclist dead, bike taken after fatal crash near Gatorland

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Thursday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Orange Blossom Trail and Gatorland Drive.

Officials say there was a very large group of motorcycles riding north on Orange Blossom Trail.

Jose Colon Vega, 43, of Orlando was killed after he and another rider in the group crashed, authorities said.

The motorcycle ridden by Vega was then taken by other riders before first responders arrived at the scene, according to FHP.

Investigators have determined that alcohol was not a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

