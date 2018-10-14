Motorcyclist dies after being hit by van in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was hit by a van while riding his motorcycle, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the crash occurred Sunday just after 11 a.m. in Brevard County near Plumosa Street. Troopers have not released the man's name, but did reveal that he was 59 and from Cocoa.

The victim was attempting to make a right turn west onto State Road 520 from a parking lot when he traveled into the direct path of a 2014 Dodge van, officials said.

The man died after being taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital. The driver of the van was not injured.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.