ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened on Silver Star Road near Hastings Street around 9 p.m.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

