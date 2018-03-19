Motorcyclist dies after T-boning car in Daytona Beach, police say

SXC

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A motorcyclist died after running a red light and T-boning a car Sunday night, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said Mark Kitterer ran a red light at Clyde Morris Boulevard and Aviation Center Parkway around 9:41 p.m., causing him to T-bone a car.

Kitterer, 56, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he later died, according to a news release. Police said Kitterer had an odor of alcohol coming from his body.

A traffic homicide investigation is underway.

