Motorcyclist dies after turning into oncoming traffic in Titusville, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Officials are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday evening.

Police said a man was driving a motorcycle east on A. Max Bruiser Memorial Parkway near the entrance to Sand Point Park when he made a left turn in front of a Dodge Challenger, driven by Craig Peterson, 44, of Orlando.

The motorcycle driver was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately released.

