Motorcyclist dies in Cocoa Beach crash

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Cocoa Beach on Sunday, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Bernard Gillebaard, 49, died after the white Suzuki motorcycle he was driving crashed into the passenger side of a gray 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 70-year-old Judith Orr in the 3300 block of North Atlantic Avenue, police said.

Orr was attempting to make a left turn from the northbound lanes into First United Methodist Church, police said.

Gillebaard died later at a hospital while Orr is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

