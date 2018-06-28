Motorcyclist dies in crash on Old Cheney Highway, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist died Thursday after a crash involving a Toyota Camry on Old Cheney Highway in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2012 Camry, driven by 76-year-old Cai Hoai Diep, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Old Cheney Highway and Coletta Drive at 9:10 a.m. as a Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 49-year-old Eric Smith, was approaching.

Diep entered into the intersection and into Smith's direct path, causing the front of the motorcycle to hit the front right side of the Camry, according to the crash report.

Smith died at Florida Hospital East. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

