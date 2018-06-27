Motorcyclist dies in crash with Dodge Caravan in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into the side of a van as both vehicles were going through an intersection, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Washington Avenue and Harrison Street at about 2:10 p.m.

A man driving a driving a 2000 Suzuki VZ800 road cruiser motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Washington Avenue when he sped up in reaction to a light turning yellow and crashed into the side of a 2011 Dodge Caravan that was making a left turn onto Harrison Street, according to a news release.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he died at 4:15 p.m.

The driver of the van, 76-year-old Ralph Paul Franz, was not injured, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

