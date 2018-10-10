Motorcyclist dies in Daytona Beach crash, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 32-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a van, Daytona Beach police said.

Police said Juan Antonio Ortiz Capaldo was driving his Yamaha bike south on Bill France Boulevard when the driver of a Ford van attempted to turn left on Concept Court. Ortiz Capaldo crashed into the rear left side of the van and suffered traumatic injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured, and there are no charges pending.

