Motorcyclist ejected in Orange County crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after being ejected in a crash involving another vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. near Lake Underhill Road and Alafaya Trail.

Troopers said a Kia van was heading south out of a private driveway, attempting to make a left turn to travel east on Lake Underhill Road. A Yamaha motorcycle was heading west on Lake Underhill Road in the left through lane.

The van pulled into the direct path of the motorcycle, troopers said. The front of the motorcycle struck the left side of the van.

Troopers said the rider on the motorcycle was ejected from it.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, suffered critical injuries in the crash, troopers said. The driver in the van was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's report.

