Motorcyclist injured in Orange County crash, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving another vehicle Thursday evening, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash involving a motorcycle and a Ford Explorer happened near Fairbanks Avenue and Adanson Street in Orange County.

Officials said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Ford was checked at the scene, but was not injured.

A hazmat crew was at the scene for a fuel spill, officials said.

It's unknown what led up to the crash.

