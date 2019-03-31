Motorcyclist killed after hitting Jeep in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA, Fla. - A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Jeep in Osceola County, Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Marly Salas, 28, was driving south on Shady Lane around 9:40 p.m. when she turned left into the direct path of a motorcycle while trying to enter an apartment complex, troopers said.

The motorcyclist hit the side of Sala’s Jeep, according to the report.

The crash is still under investigation and alcohol was not a factor. The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was wearing a helmet.

According to FHP, charges are pending against Salas.

