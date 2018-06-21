Motorcyclist killed in DeLand crash

DeLAND, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a passenger car, DeLand police said.

DeLand Police are investigating a crash that happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Boston and East Wisconsin Avenue.



The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police will not release his identity until his family has been notified. The driver of the car was uninjured.



No further information was available.



