Motorcyclist killed in Melbourne crash on Interstate 95

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Cocoa was killed Sunday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 95 in Melbourne, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. near the Eau Gallie Boulevard exit on the interstate.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the unidentified motorcyclist was traveling northbound in the center lane on a 2006 motorcycle when he lost control and flipped over.

The rider was then tossed onto the roadway. Paramedics arrived within moments and transported the man – who was wearing a helmet - to Melbourne Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2019 Florida Today