Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with truck, police say

OCOEE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a pickup truck Tuesday morning, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Police said a Suzuki motorcycle was struck by a Ford F150 when the motorcycle turned southbound from West Road onto State Road 429 at about 6:20 a.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. He or she is in stable condition, officials said.

There were no other injuries in the crash, according to a news release.

Police said the crash is under investigation.

