Motorcyclist strikes, kills 15-year-old skateboarder, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 35-year-old motorcyclist was arrested early Saturday morning after troopers said he hit a 15-year-old pedestrian and left the scene.

Ryan Fischer, of Orlando, was driving south on Avalon Road at Pellicer Drive when he crossed the intersection and hit Alec Gomez, of Orlando, just after 3 a.m., troopers said.

"We heard the guy screaming, 'I'm drifting out, I'm drifting out,'" and then we heard a loud bang," witness Sebastian Jimenez said.

Troopers said several children were playing in the road when Fischer's motorcycle turned on its side. The motorcycle crashed into the entrance of the neighborhood.

Jimenez and his brothers, Douglas and Daniel Hotz, said they saw Fischer injured and lying on the road.

The teens told News 6 that Gomez was skateboarding.

"He flew out of his shoes," witness Douglas Hotz said.

"We saw him get carried out by the ambulance," Jimenez said.

Fischer then fled on foot, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

"He said, 'Is there a place for me to go so I don't have to be responsible for this?'" witness Daniel Hotz said.

"Once the lady told him he hit a kid, that's when he freaked out and tried to find a place to hide and started running," Jimenez said.

About an hour later, the brothers said they found Fischer hiding in their backyard. They said he was using the light on his phone to check out the damage on his helmet. That's when they went to police and got results.

"We told the cops, two of them to go that way and for three to go this way [surrounding the home] so he couldn't run," Jimenez said. "Then he put his hands up and that's when we got him."

Gomez was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Troopers are waiting on toxicology reports to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

"(He seemed to be) definitely drunk, because he couldn't remember anything," Douglas Hotz said.

"He didn't even know he hit a kid or where he was when he got hurt," Jimenez said.

The boys said they are thankful they were in the right place at the right time, but they're also grieving for the family who lost a child.

"That could have been one of my friends or my brother and now they have to go tell their parents that their son was killed by a drunk driver. That's just sad," Douglas Hotz said.

"I thank God every day for my children and now a parent has to find out that their child is gone because of a drunk driver," the boys' mother Donna Hotz said.

Troopers arrested Fischer on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death. A judge on Monday set his bond at $10,000.

Gomez was a student at Timber Creek High School. School officials released a statement about the incident Saturday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness I make this post. Timber Creek lost one of our students in a tragic accident this morning. I am asking that we as a community come together in support of this family. I also ask that you respect the family's privacy and allow them time to grieve. If you would like to respond with a message of support, I am sure the family will appreciate it. I am in contact with them and will update the community as appropriate," officials wrote. "Timber Creek will have will have grief counselors available Monday morning for any student who would like to talk. We are a family at TC and I am confident we will be there to help each other through this tragedy."

The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

No other details were available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.