Motorhome fire leaves family stranded in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Smoke could be seen from ORMC as a motorhome burned in Orlando on Friday afternoon.

The Orlando Fire Department said the RV went up in flames around 3:30 p.m. near Orange Blossom Trail and Gore Street.

Officials said that a family from Miami, traveling to Virginia to visit relatives for the holidays, stopped to fill the propane tank when the fire started.

"In a situation like that, where you are dealing with LP gas, there's a very dangerous element in an explosive type of atmosphere, and you have to make sure people are sheltered,” said Scott Butschek, with OFD.

Crews helped the family load what luggage they could get out of the vehicle before the flames became too unbearable.

"You've got to have something," Butschek said. "You have to have a fallback. Right? My home's open right now. It's Christmas time. I've got plenty of room, and I believe it's just a nice thing to do."

The Red Cross provided a hotel and a voucher for the family.

The McDonald's and the U-Haul location were evacuated during the fire.

The family's small dog also made it out OK.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

