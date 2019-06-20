Mount Dora police sergeant resigns amid conduct investigation

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora police sergeant has resigned, less than two months after he was placed on paid leave amid a conduct investigation.

Officials have not said why they launched a standards of conduct investigation pertaining to Sgt. Keith Taylor.

Taylor's resignation letter, which was submitted on Tuesday, didn't shed any light on the matter. Instead, he wrote that he is voluntarily resigning after seeking advice from counsel. He will receive his vacation pay, compensatory time and 25% of his sick time accrual, records show.

[READ: Sgt. Keith Taylor's resignation letter]

According to the city, a standards of conduct investigation is defined as such: "Members shall not engage in any conduct that constitutes neglect of duty, conduct unbecoming an officer or city employee, or any act that is likely to adversely affect the discipline, good order, or reputation of the department."

Officials expect the conduct investigation to be completed within the next 10 days.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.