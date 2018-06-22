Mount Dora woman dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman died after pulling out in front of another vehicle in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Old 441, troopers said Thursday.

Sara Crosby, 76, was taken to Waterman Hospital, but didn’t survive the injuries she suffered in the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m., according to a statement from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Crosby had one passenger at the time of the crash, a 62-year-old woman from Mount Dora who suffered minor injuries. The pair were riding in a Chevy Impala, heading east on Old 441.

Crosby attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Orange Blossom Trail when she pulled into the direct path of a 2011 Toyota van, driven by an 82-year-old Zellwood man, troopers said.

The front of the van hit the left side of the Impala.

The man behind the wheel of the van was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

