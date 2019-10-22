Move over, Honeycrisp: New apple coming to grocery stores near you

SPOKANE, Wash. - They call it the Cosmic Crisp. It's not a video game, a superhero or the title of a Grateful Dead song.

It's a new variety of apple, coming to a grocery store near you on Dec. 1

Cosmic Crisp is the first apple ever bred in the state of Washington, which grows the majority of the United States' apples.

Growers have already planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, a sign of confidence in the new variety that was developed by Washington State University.

The apple is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which look like distant stars.



