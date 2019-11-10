Multiple fatal car crashes reported in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol has reported multiple fatal crashes in Kissimmee on Sunday..

One was reported on State Road 429 at mile marker 1.

According to troopers, a Ford van was traveling south in a northbound lane and struck a Tesla causing the van to turn onto its side.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the van and pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Another fatal crash was reported in Osceola County.

Troopers said the crash occurred on Pleasant Hill Road and Rosemarie Drive and involved two vehicles.

A 70-year-old woman was attempting to make a right turn and drove into the path of another, oncoming vehicle, troopers said.

The woman died at a hospital while the other driver is in serious condition, authorities told News 6.

One News 6 viewer sent a picture of the crash showing the car engulfed in flames.

