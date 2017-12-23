Multiple injuries reported in crash near Flagler-Volusia line

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple people were injured in a crash near the Flagler-Volusia county line Saturday afternoon, Flagler County firefighters said.

Fire crews said around 12:10 p.m. that multiple vehicles were involved in a crash near mile marker 278 on I-95 South.

Two people were taken to nearby hospitals following the crash, officials said. Details on their conditions were not immediately known.

Volusia County firefighters also responded to the crash.

Southbound drivers should expect some delays until the crash is cleared, fire officials said.

No other details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.