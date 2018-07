ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple people and animals were displaced after a mobile home fire Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at a mobile home in the 1500 block of Winding Trail.

Officials said five people and seven animals were displaced after the fire. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

The state fire marshal was notified, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

