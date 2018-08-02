Multiple people hurt in crash involving several vehicles, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple people were hurt in a crash involving several vehicles Wednesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened after 8 p.m. on Narcoossee Road near Sanctuary Crossing Road.

Officials said two people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and one person was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital.

Three vehicles involved in the crash were seriously damaged, officials said.

The southbound lanes of Narcoossee Road were shut down Wednesday evening. Officials said drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.