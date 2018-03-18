Multiple people hurt in Orange County crash, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple people were hospitalized after a Saturday afternoon crash, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at Silver Star Road and North Powers Drive in Orange County.

Officials said there were 10 patients, including three minors. Many of them were transported to a hospital.

The scene has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol and the Orange County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

