Multiple people hurt in Orlando crash, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Multiple people were hurt in a crash Saturday night in Orlando, fire officials said.

The crash happened on John Young Parkway and WD Judge Drive.

Ten people, including five adults and five children, were hospitalized in the crash, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Nine people were treated with basic life support and have non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said an adult had advanced life support.

No other details about the crash were given.

