Multiple people in custody after investigation into illegal gambling, Cocoa police say

COCOA, Fla. - Multiple people were taken into custody after an investigation into illegal gambling, Cocoa police said.

Agents, with assistance from the Rockledge Police Department, executed a search warrant in the 700 block of West King Street.

The investigation began about two months ago. Police said there was evidence indicating the makeshift casino was making tens of thousands of dollars through illegal internet gambling and other gaming.

Three employees, who were not identified, were taken into custody. Police said agents have seized significant amounts of cash and drugs and at least two firearms so far.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

