Multiple people injured in Orange County crash on Florida Turnpike

ORLANDO, Fla. - Multiple people were injured Wednesday morning in an Orange County crash, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Rescue crews said at least five people were injured after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound Florida Turnpike near State Road 528.

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

At least one person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, officials said.

Traffic was only getting through in the left lane following the crash.

Details on the victims' conditions and what led up to the crash have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.