5 people stabbed at Tallahassee business, suspect in custody, police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Police in Florida's capital city say a suspect is in custody after at least five people were stabbed at a business in an industrial area.

The Tallahassee Police Department says in an online news release that they were called to an industrial area in the city for a stabbing Wednesday morning.

The Tallahassee Democrat newspaper reports the incident happened at Dyke Industries off Hartsfield Road.

When they arrived, they found multiple people with stab wounds. Tallahassee police say the stabbing victims required immediate medical attention.

A spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says none of the victims are in critical condition.

Hospital spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan says one victim is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and another two are in good condition.

Tallahassee police spokesman Officer Damon Miller wouldn't say what the motive or what weapon was used during the stabbings at the business which distributes residential and commercial supplies such as doors and windows.

No further details were immediately given. Check back for updates.

