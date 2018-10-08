Multiple vehicle crash on I-75 in Marion County causes roadblock

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 in Marion County on Sunday afternoon that caused a roadblock, according to Florida state troopers. They said that no one involved with the accident were injured.

Authorities said that the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on I-75 just north of State Route 326. Troopers said that the driver of one of the vehicles was changing lanes and failed to clear the travel path, hitting the front of the vehicle that it was passing.

Once the second vehicle was hit, it struck another nearby vehicle, and the drivers lost control of their cars on the highway, according to troopers. Authorities said the first vehicle also hit a fourth vehicle with a trailer in tow, causing the trailer to flip on its side.

Troopers said that two of the four vehicles were cleared from the scene by the time they got there.

