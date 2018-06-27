Equipment malfunction leads to chlorine spill at Lockheed Martin, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hazmat crews were at the scene of a chlorine spill at Lockheed Martin in Orange County Wednesday morning, fire rescue officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews said around 11 a.m. that at least six people at the business on Sand Lake Road were being examined after they were exposed to chlorine.

Officials later said that two people were being taken to Doctor Phillips Hospital for further treatment. Others were still being checked at the scene.

Dana Casey, a spokeswoman for Lockheed Martin, said around noon that the spill happened around 8 a.m. when a piece of equipment malfunctioned in one of the production buildings. Casey said at least 10 employees were impacted by it.

According to Casey, the company handles the chemical on a regular basis, but it produced what she called an unexpected reaction.

Sky 6 flew over the scene shortly after the spill was reported and saw at least three people put on stretchers and into ambulances.

The area was cleaned up and employees were allowed to return to work around noon, Casey said.

Lockheed Martin is a global aerospace, defense, security and technologies company, according to its website.

No other details were immediately available.

