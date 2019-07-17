Murder charge filed months after body found dumped on Boggy Creek Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who has been in jail for months on other charges is now charged with murder in the shooting death of a man whose body was found dumped on Boggy Creek Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A passerby found the body of Jose Rivera-Rivera, 40, on Sept. 5 near Airport Park Road. Deputies said they determined that Rivera-Rivera was fatally shot then pushed out of a car.

The car was located in May and evidence inside it helped authorities identify Roberto Carlos Pabon Gonzalez as a suspect in the killing, according to a news release.

He was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday.

Gonzalez has been in the Orange County Jail since Nov. 21 when he was arrested on drug and weapon charges during Operation Not So Happy Place.

