Murder suspect arrested after argument with victim over drugs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police said they arrested 31-year-old Roshmekia Owens on suspicion of felony second-degree murder, She is accused of stabbing 29-year-old Curtis D. Killings with a folding knife during a dispute over drugs.

Police said they arrived around 6 a.m. on Sunday at 636 El Dorado Street where they found Killings with stab wounds to his chest and left leg.

Authorities said Owens fled the scene but they tracked her down near the intersection of South and Vernon streets and took her into custody.

Killings was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where authorities said he died upon arrival.

