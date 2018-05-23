FDLE: Murder suspect had gun magazine in hand during deputy-involved shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - A murder suspect who died in an Orange County deputy-involved shooting in April had a gun magazine in his hand during the confrontation, according to officials from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE is investigating the shooting death of 48-year-old James Bauduy, who was wanted in connection with the death of 82-year-old Elfriede Assendorf and with the a carjacking that took place shortly before Assendorf was found dead in her Ingeborg Court home.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said at the time of the fatal shooting near the intersection of West South Street and Lime Avenue on April 20, that Sgt. Bruce Vail and Cpl. Randolph Hovland thought Bauduy was armed and that he made a motion that made the deputies think he was going to shoot.

"We do believe that a dangerous individual is off the streets of Orange County ... an individual that was wanted on homicide charges from yesterday," Demings said.

FDLE officials said Wednesday that Bauduy had a 9mm handgun magazine in his right hand at the time he was shot. Officials did not provide information as to whether or not Bauduy had a weapon.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to transparency and as we do in all deadly use of force incidents, we rely on independent investigations to assist us in determining the facts in each case. We ask the public to have confidence in the process and wait on the facts in formulating opinions. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the investigating agency and must conclude its investigation and submit it to the local State Attorney’s Office for review. The information released today is consistent with testimony provided by the deputies involved in the shooting. A final determination of facts is forthcoming and we appreciate the patience displayed by the public,” Demings said Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

