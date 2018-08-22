Must watch: Apopka girl pays tribute to Aretha Franklin with violin rendition of ‘A Natural Woman'

APOPKA, Fla. - A 10-year-old violin prodigy from Apopka paid tribute to Aretha Franklin with her own rendition of “A Natural Woman.”

Leah Flynn recorded the video on Monday in an empty sanctuary at Forest Lake SDA Church in Apopka.

Flynn’s dream would be to play at Franklin’s funeral, and while that may not happen, she can know that she’s helping people mourn and remember a legend through her music.

Flynn began playing the violin at the age of 4 and has attracted nationwide attention.

When Flynn was 7 years old, she traveled to Ferguson, Missouri with her parents to play for a city that was going through a lot of unrest.

"Leah is a child that just wants to give back," said Flynn’s mom Paula back in 2015. "She realizes that she plays well and if she can do something she wants to help."

As you can see in the video below, Flynn continues to hone her craft and touch people with her music.

Flynn’s video of her playing “Let it go” from Frozen has more than 2.1 million views.

