'My neighbor shot himself:' 911 calls released in Audubon Park murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla. - Recently released 911 calls show multiple neighbors heard gunshots during a murder-suicide at an Audubon Park home Thursday morning.

"I just heard gunshots, four shots. I looked over the fence, my neighbor shot himself, he has a fiance in there. I hear the dogs barking but there was four shots. I looked over the fence, he's laying flat on the ground. There's blood," a woman who lives next door to the Finch Street home said.

Orlando Police Department officials said they found Jonathan Restey, 47, and a 49-year-old woman in the back porch area.

Authorities identified Restey as the aggressor in the incident, adding that they are not looking for any additional suspects.

The next-door neighbor who called 911 said she was unsure if the gun was still on the ground.

"No I can't, I don't want to look anymore," the woman said.

Another man who lives in the neighborhood also called 911.

"About three minutes ago, I heard what sounded like three gunshots. I looked outside, I didn't see anything or anybody but it sounded like gunshots, three of them," the man said.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

