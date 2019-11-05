Mystery development planned for Deltona is one step closer to becoming reality

DELTONA, Fla. - A mystery development planned for an empty plot of land is one step closer to becoming a reality in Deltona.

Residents want to know: What mystery project is coming to Deltona?

Deltona city commissioners approved rezoning 85 acres in the area of Normandy Boulevard and Graves Avenue.

This is right off of Interstate 4.

This paves the way for a 1.4 million-square-foot facility used for distribution.

City officials can't say much due to a nondisclosure agreement with an Atlanta-based developer.

City commissioners approved the rezoning in a 7-0 vote Monday.

In October, city officials said construction could begin as early as late this year or early next year.



