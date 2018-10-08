Mystery illness affects 2 in Volusia after livestock reported dead

OSTEEN, Fla. - The Department of Health in Volusia County is investigating the status of the two patients who were taken to a hospital after becoming ill and saying some of their livestock had recently died, officials said.

Volusia County Fire Rescue personnel were called Sunday to Black Lane Road in Osteen after two people reported that some of their livestock had died in the last two months. The firefighters did not see any deceased animals on the farm, officials said.

The hazmat team was called in as a precaution, but did not discover any unusual findings, health officials said.

The patients were taken to Florida Hospital DeLand.

Authorities said no diagnosis of the patients has been made.

