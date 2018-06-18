Mystery lingers over fatal shooting on SR 408

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's detectives continue to seek help in solving a shooting death that occurred last month on State Road 408.

Craig Arroyo Jr., 21, died days after he was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head on May 24 near Goldenrod Road. There were seven bullet holes in the driver's side of his white Honda Civic.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Monday tweeted, "(We are) still seeking information in the death of Craig Arroyo."

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Deputies said earlier that witnesses on S.R. 408 did not hear any gunshots. They did say, however, that it looked as if Arroyo's car had been in a crash.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Arroyo's medical expenses.

Anyone with information about Arroyo is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

