Nails in road, possible flooding among warnings to Orlando-area drivers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As Subtopical Storm Alberto makes its way near Central Florida, drivers are being warned of potential hazards on what's usually a very busy Memorial Day weekend.

The rain is expected to bring its own sort of headaches for drivers, but all the construction on roadways could bring even more issues for those on the road this weekend.

Michael Kopchik just had new tires put on his car after three nails that likely washed into the road after recent rainfall punctured his tires.

"The third nail that went in there ripped my tire apart," he said.

Nails, screws and other debris are known to wash into the road when it rains.

"Central Florida is under a face-lift right now no matter where you go, so we have to keep in mind everything is under construction," News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero said. "You have these tools out there, all this extra debris and heavy storms coming in this weekend that may put nails out into the road, on the highway or side streets. You need to be aware."

Travis Shelton, with Super Tires in Orlando, expects to see quite a few people pulling up his tire shop once the rain passes through.

He's one of many tire store owners who told News 6 they have seen quite a bit of debris wash up in the road recently and end up in someone's tires.

"A bunch of nails from the roof, a bunch of road nails, tree limbs, trees sticking into tires, a lot of stuff," he said. "Just be careful, check your tire pressure before you leave home, make sure it feels OK."

