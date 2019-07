St. Cloud, Fla. - A shocking sight was captured by a security camera outside a St. Cloud home.

The video, posted on social media by a woman, shows a naked man, wearing only a backpack, rummaging through her car.

The homeowner said the incident happened late Tuesday in the Ashton Park neighborhood.

It's unclear if the man stole anything from the car.

St. Cloud police said they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.