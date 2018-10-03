Naked man removed from beach in Brevard County

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - A naked man dashing in and out of the water was taken into custody near some condominiums Wednesday, Satellite Beach police said.

[RELATED: Naked Florida man found 'gyrating' on woman's back porch, police say | Plants without pants: Florida man gardens in the nude]

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, the indecent incident happened about 2 p.m. on the beach at the Oceana Oceanfront Condo in the 1000 block of State Road A1A, police said. Officers arrived after a 911 call was made about the man's behavior and nudity, officers said.

The Satellite Beach Fire Department took the man to a hospital for medical evaluation, police said. It was not known if he would face any charges.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.