Name Flagler County Sheriff's Office new bloodhound

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office needs your help, not to fight crime, but to name its newest crime fighter.

The sheriff’s office has its first bloodhound in decades and the sweet pup needs a name.

Once fully trained, the bloodhound will help find missing people with dementia, suicidal people and others who need to be located quickly, the Sheriff’s Office said.

(Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Dr. Caesar De Paço, who is also the honorary consul of Portugal, personally donated the money needed to purchase the bloodhound for FCSO after the agency expressed the need for one when juvenile Rickey Wheeler was missing for five days last September.

“We cannot thank Dr. De Paço enough,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This little guy will be a phenomenal addition to our team. He is in training now and will soon be ready to go to work, but he needs a name first! I think the people he will be serving should help us name him. I look forward to seeing what names are submitted.”

Submit name suggestions for the bloodhound to the FCSO Facebook page here.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, and the sheriff will announce the new name on Friday.

